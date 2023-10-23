 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with The Eras Tour film
Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift's concert film, 'The Eras Tour,' is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office, captivating audiences and amassing significant earnings. 

Since its release, the film has managed to achieve an astounding $129.8 million in total ticket sales, with a recent estimated $31 million added to its coffers.

The cinematic experience, which transports viewers into the electrifying world of Swift's live performances, has consistently outperformed its competitors. Exclusive screenings of the film at various AMC theaters have been met with overwhelming demand, frequently leading to sold-out showings.

In the second spot on the box office charts, Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated historical drama, 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' starring A-list talents like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and the emerging star Lily Gladstone, had an impressive opening weekend, raking in $23 million.

Securing the third position, 'The Exorcist: Believer,' a spine-tingling tale of demon possession and exorcism, kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Ann Dowd, the film managed to conjure up $5.6 million in ticket sales.

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' film continues to dominate the box office, reaffirming her status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?
Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip

Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip
5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93
Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson

Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson
Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock

Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock
Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup
John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza

John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza
Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce
Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir
The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn
Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship

Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship