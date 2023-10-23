Prince Harry back to 'sexy' image, goes out without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is spotted as his old self during a recent engagement sans Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who met the Mercedes team at the US Grand Prix, was seen chirpy and happy in an unusual ‘version’ of himself.

Talking about Harry’s body language, expert Judi James tells The Mirror: "It's as though the cool, sexy and very happy version of Harry is back in the room again here on a solo trip after his romantic break with his wife. His moustache is manicured, his hair is teased up to look fuller, he is sporting a pair of designer shades and his body language looks both relaxed but also excited by the event and the people he is meeting.

"Harry oozes good humour here, with his head up and a smug-looking smile of pleasure on his face as he raises one hand to hail the fans."

She then compared Harry to an old version of himself.

"This version of Harry looks so much like the old one, before all the pressures and stresses of his family and before that haunted expression he is often seen wearing,” Ms James noted.