Monday, October 23, 2023
WATCH: Romanian journalist fakes Hamas attack in Israel for cheap fame

This video shows a Romanian journalist faking to take cover during an attack on Israel.

A video of a Romanian journalist taking cover from a Hamas attack while reporting live from Israel has gone viral on social media and netizens were quick to notice elements in her video that proved her actions to be fake.

In the viral video, the journalist is seen reporting while lying on the floor next to a car, taking cover from an attack, while she speaks in her microphone.

While it does seem scary to watch a journalist reporting from the frontline, during an attack, people online who watched the video on social media, noticed that something about the video was off.

As the brave journalist ducks to take cover from what seems to be a deadly attack, people seem to fearlessly walk and ride a bike past her when they too should be taking cover.

According to netizens, as the video shows people walking by like there is nothing scary happening, it seems that the journalist was faking to take cover. Additionally, one can hardly hear any sound of bombardment in the background.

After a few seconds, she prepares to stand back up to continue reporting.

Amid the ongoing deadly clashes between Israel and Hamas, many videos have gone viral on social media showing the horrific situation on the ground that the victims of war and journalists at the front line are witnessing.

However, while social media is a great tool for getting first-hand information, it is crucial to remember that not everything shown on social media, be it from the battleground, is 100% true.

Moreover, the Israel-Gaza war, due to which more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli sources, and over 4,600 Palestinians have been martyred including 1,000 children.

There are videos that show the true events of the ongoing war. One video where CNN's correspondent Clarissa Ward was seen ducking from an attack with her crew while reporting from the Israel-Gaza border, showed true events.

However, it was later fabricated to seem fake but it was confirmed that the CNN reporter indeed witnessed an attack.

