Monday, October 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 23, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle ever making it back into the Firm, of her own accord, has just been referenced by an expert.

The author of The Last Queen and royal columnist Clive Irving made these claims known.

He broke everything down during a candid interview with Express UK.

During this chat, Mr Irwing touched upon the possibility of Meghan Markle ever setting foot back in the UK, and called it ‘unlikely’.

“The only contact with the royals will be Harry's own direct returns [to the UK] on occasions when it's necessary for him to show up as a member of the family.”

“Meghan doesn't want to be accused of embarrassing his father or being a burden on the monarchy."

“It's unlikely we will ever see Meghan in the same frame as Prince William and Princess Kate.”

Given that the couple is busy attempting to “redefine their lives as whole and complete” without the Royal Family’s shadow.

In the middle of his chat Mr Irving also added, “It's not part of their lives anymore. Their lives are quite independent.”

So much so that “they've now become celebrities in their own right” and “don't need to trade on that anymore,” she also chimed in to say before signing off. 

