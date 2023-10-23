 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Web Desk

LEGEND LOST: Veteran Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

Web Desk

Monday, October 23, 2023

Indian cricketing legend and former captain, Bishan Singh Bedi, has passed away at the age of 77, India's sports minister Anurag Thakur announced Monday. 

Bishan Singh Bedi was a revered figure in Indian cricket, particularly known for his expertise as a spinner. He was part of the renowned spin quartet, alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar. 

Bedi's international career spanned from 1967 to 1979, during which he played 67 Test matches and claimed a total of 266 wickets. He also had a brief stint in one-day internationals, representing India in 10 matches from 1974 to 1979.

Bedi was not only known for his cricketing prowess but also for his outspoken and candid nature. He often voiced his opinions and criticisms about fellow cricketers and the administrators of the sport. His distinctive appearance, characterised by a large turban and a friendly demeanour, made him a recognisable figure in the world of cricket. Over the past few years, declining health has limited his participation in cricket events and social activities.

Bishan Singh Bedi is survived by his two sons and two daughters, the result of his two marriages. His younger son, Angad, is married to Neha Dhupia, an actress and former Miss India titleholder.

The cricketing world, as well as former players from rival teams, have expressed their sadness at Bedi's passing. Intikhab Alam, a former Pakistan captain, described Bedi as a "great spinner and human being" and lamented his loss, emphasising its impact on the cricketing community, particularly in the context of India-Pakistan cricket.

