entertainment
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sofia Vergara responds to Bad Bunny's 'Monaco' compliment with flirty message

Following her split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year, Sofia Vergara found herself on the receiving end of a flirty message from Bad Bunny, who’s currently dating Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny gave a shout out to Vergara in his track Monaco from his latest album, expressing that she is beautiful but even more so in person.

In response, Vergara took to Instagram to share a clip from the music video and playfully reciprocated the compliment, calling Bad Bunny "cuter."

Fans went into a frenzy, jokingly suggesting that Kendall Jenner should be worried and playfully speculating about the budding connection between Vergara and Bad Bunny.

While Bad Bunny has been notoriously private about his relationships and has yet to confirm his status with Jenner, he has hinted at his fondness for a certain someone in his music and interviews.

During a Vanity Fair interview, he mentioned improving his English and alluded to a person (female) he couldn't communicate with before but now can. Although he didn't mention Jenner's name, fans speculated that she might be the one he was referring to.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Bad Bunny recently released a song, Un Preview, about falling in love with a cowgirl, leading fans to further speculate that it might be about Jenner.

However, neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny has publicly confirmed their rumored romance, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

