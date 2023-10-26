 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Justin Timberlake's desperate call to Wade Robson over Britney Spears' betrayal

Britney confesses to cheating on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson

Britney Spears, whose highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, has taken the entertainment world by storm with some jaw-dropping revelations. 

In her book, she confessed to cheating on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson.

Now, it has been reported that Justin confronted Wade over his affair with his then-girlfriend at that time.

According to Page Six, when the pop sensation made an appearance at Saturday Night Live (SNL) on February 2, 2002, Justin proudly joined her at the show.

A former production source revealed to Page Six that Justin had found a lengthy break-up note written by Britney for Wade, making it clear to him that she was cheating.

The insider continued, "He was trying to get ahold of Wade and finally got a chance to get him on a phone call while the songstress was busy performing two duties on the show, a musical guest and host."

The couple's romance, which started in 1999, ended just a month after the phone call by Timberlake to Wade in 2002.

Britney in her memoir claimed that it was only a one-time thing with the dancer, but the singer-songwriter Annet Artani immediately dispelled the hitmaker's claims, stating, "The 14-page breakup letter written by Britney for Wade proves that their relationship was much more serious than a one-time thing." 

