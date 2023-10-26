Female cop accuses senior officers of sexual harassment

District East SSP has launched a probe into the allegations and sought an inquiry report within seven days

KARACHI: A female police officer has accused her senior police officials of sexual harassment in a video statement shared on social media.

Sub-inspector Rubina Shaheen Baloch, who has 22 years of experience in the Sindh police, has claimed that she was repeatedly subjected to harassment by certain police officials, who filed false first information reports (FIRs) against her.

She contended that criminals planned these FIRs and were unjustly aimed at her, even though she had no involvement in any wrongdoing.

In addition, she claimed that she was being forced into unwanted sexual relationships. Baloch stated that she had proof to support her accusations and indicated that some senior police officials might be involved.

She went on to say that these people call her on private phone numbers. She said she was pressured to resign from her position in the police, instead of her complaints being heard and an investigation carried out.

Local residents, particularly a person from a mosque, had entered her residence with worshippers, causing destruction. She alleged that they had tampered with water and electricity lines, issued threats to her to vacate the house, and intimidated her when she refused to open the gate.

She maintained that she had evidence to support her claims and had been forcibly evicted from her home, leaving her homeless for the past four days.

Baloch had also been informed that her employment had been terminated, and her official residence had been taken away.

She warned that if any harm befalls her or her family, the responsibility would rest with the station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade police station and the residents living in that vicinity.

In response to the viral video on social media concerning the female police officer, the District East SSP has appointed DSP Faiza as the inquiry officer and requested an internal inquiry report to be submitted within seven days.