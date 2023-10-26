Brad Pitt latest move proves he still carries a torch for ex Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt still goes out of his way to make his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston happy by buying her expensive gifts that she may cherish.



The Fight Club alum, who called it quits with the Friends star back in 2005 after 5-year marriage, seems to be still carrying a torch for Aniston despite being in serious relationship.

According to a latest report, Pitt went to great lengths to make Aniston’s 50th birthday memorable by gifting her a house.

As per The Mirror, this is the same Beverly Hills mansion they used to share during their marriage so when Pitt got to know that it was on market, he bought it for Aniston for $79million.

The insider noted how "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce" for Aniston as "it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".

Speaking of the beauty’s reaction on Pitt’s heartwarming gesture, the source noted that Aniston was visibly emotional.

"Jen was speechless," the source said. "She couldn’t believe it. It was her dream home when they were married, and she always regretted not buying Brad out when they divorced."

Citing New Magazine, the outlet also reported how model Caprice Bourret said that Pitt was more of a "Aniston man" than an Angelina one, referring to his ex-Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile, Pitt is reported to be in a serious relationship with Ines De Ramon with some insider noting that the hunk is gearing up to publically announce his relationship.

