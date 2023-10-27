Lady Gaga surprises U2 fans in LA with a dazzling performance at their residency, leaving the crowd awestruck

Lady Gaga rocks out with U2 in surprise Las Vegas appearance

U2 fans were in for a thrilling surprise during the Irish rock group's Las Vegas residency. On Wednesday, Lady Gaga, the internationally acclaimed superstar, made an unexpected appearance at the U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency, leaving the audience in awe.

In a moment captured in photos, the 37-year-old "Bad Romance" singer joined the iconic band sporting sunglasses and a black leather jacket, perfectly twinning with U2's charismatic lead singer, Bono.

The stage came alive with an explosion of colors as they performed together, with their images projected onto the breathtaking venue – a 366-foot-tall orb situated near the Las Vegas Strip.

Bono introduced Lady Gaga as "the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she's ever in," describing her as "the divine" and "the divinyl."

The crowd erupted in applause as she joined U2 for duets of her hit song Shallow from A Star Is Born and U2 classics, including All I Want Is You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

This isn't the first time Lady Gaga has taken the stage with legendary rock bands. Earlier this month, she performed a duet of Sweet Sounds of Heaven with The Rolling Stones at the Racket club in New York City, from their new album Hackney Diamonds.

U2's residency at the Sphere began in September, and it has drawn a star-studded crowd, including Orlando Bloom, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Banks, Dr. Dre, and Paul McCartney.

With the addition of 11 more dates for 2024, U2's residency promises even more unforgettable performances, extending their total run to 36 shows. Music enthusiasts can't wait to see what other surprises U2 has in store for their Las Vegas fans.