Taylor Swift talks about decision to prioritize female friendships to avoid speculation about her romantic affairs with men

Taylor Swift spills the tea on dating dilemmas in 1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue

Taylor Swift, the globally renowned singer-songwriter, is setting the record straight regarding long-standing rumors about her romantic life.

In the prologue of her highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version) album, she candidly addresses her decision to focus on close friendships with women in response to the constant speculation surrounding her relationships with men.

Swift explains her choice, stating, "It became clear that I could not casually date or even 'platonically hang out with' men without people assuming they were 'sleeping' together."

Frustrated with the constant speculation, Swift decided to swear off dating and focus on self-growth, her music, and her female friendships.



"And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era," Swift writes in the prologue, as reported in leaked screenshots that surfaced on Twitter on Thursday.

Despite being an optimist and hoping to change the narrative by altering her behavior, Swift found herself at the center of attention once more. She realized that even her close female friendships weren't exempt from sensationalization and sexualization by the public.

Swift writes in the prologue, "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."



This isn't the first time Swift has addressed such rumors and assumptions. She previously denied speculations regarding her sexual orientation, emphasizing that she aimed to support the LGBTQIA+ community through her work.

The dating rumors initially began in the early 2010s when Swift developed a close friendship with Glee star Dianna Agron. However, both Swift and Agron have denied any romantic involvement and continue to be strong advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community.

While Swift's personal life has often been a subject of public fascination, she is currently in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Her re-released "1989" album is eagerly awaited by fans and is set to launch soon.