Friday, October 27, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘Family Guy’ mockery confirms their popularity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently ridiculed on the hit cartoon satire show 'Family Guy'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently mocked on the hit cartoon satire show, Family Guy, triggering discussions and reactions.

A PR expert has claimed that the mockery is a "double-edged sword” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as it confirms their popularity but gives invitation to cruel jokes.

"Meghan and Harry appearing in Family Guy can be seen as a double-edged sword,” she told The Mirror, “On one hand, being featured in popular animated shows indicates their relevance and popularity within popular culture.”

“On the other hand, they’ve been opened up to further ridicule and negative portrayals,” the expert said before highlighting their commitment to philanthropic endeavors and their decision not to engage in petty controversies.

"Had they chosen to respond to it, it would have sparked more discussion and attention to it. However, I would have suggested they did respond to it but in a light-hearted manner,” she said.

“This would showcase their ability to laugh at themselves and not take things too seriously. Doing this would diffuse it and show that they are not easily bothered by media portrayals," Riaz added.

Riaz shared her perspective, stating, "I don’t think the Family Guy episode was funny at all. Therefore, I’m not sure what the point of it was - apart from trying to get some publicity."

She concluded by noting that Meghan and Harry are aware of their position in the entertainment world, where satire and parody are commonplace.

Their ability to brush off such incidents reflects their understanding of the dynamics of media and entertainment, she said.

