 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Barker gets injured?

The drummer is seen smiling in a video posted by Machine Gun Kelly

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday shared a video with Travis Barker, leaving the drummer's fans concerned.

In the video posted to his Instagram stories, the Cleveland rapper and singer and Barker are seen showing their hands to each other.

"Guess whose hand is whose," he captioned the video in which Barker is seen laughing.

Travis Barker gets injured?

Machine Gun Kelly, however, did not share whether Travis Barker received an injury or it was something else that made his hand look injured.

Travis Landon Barker, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian, is the drummer for the rock band Blink-182. 

The couple are expecting their first child together.

More From Entertainment:

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More
King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend