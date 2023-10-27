Travis Barker gets injured?

The drummer is seen smiling in a video posted by Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday shared a video with Travis Barker, leaving the drummer's fans concerned.



In the video posted to his Instagram stories, the Cleveland rapper and singer and Barker are seen showing their hands to each other.

"Guess whose hand is whose," he captioned the video in which Barker is seen laughing.

Machine Gun Kelly, however, did not share whether Travis Barker received an injury or it was something else that made his hand look injured.

Travis Landon Barker, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian, is the drummer for the rock band Blink-182.



The couple are expecting their first child together.