Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater remains tight-lipped about his alleged romance with singer Ariana Grande amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

Ethan was spotted leaving a New York City courtroom following the proceedings of his legal battle for custody arrangement of his kid, whom he welcomed with his wife Lilly in 2022.

Ethan Slater about his ongoing custody battle

According to TMZ, The Wicked star was asked about his plans to co-parent his kid after the finalization of his divorce, and he responded with a smirk. However, sources close to the actor revealed to the publication that he desperately wants to co-parent their infant son.

Ethan Slater about Ariana Grande's romance

In the same way, he refused to comment on his alleged ongoing relationship with singer-actor Ariana, who recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez without any drama.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's date night

Earlier, Ethan and the singer were spotted enjoying a date night, sitting on a private corner table with their back turned towards other attendees at MO Lounge within the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of Manhattan.

TMZ reported that the couple was spotted getting cozy with each other, and the singer was reported to be the one showing more affection during their intimate outing.