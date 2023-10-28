Lizzo's tour team counters harassment accusations in legal docs

Lizzo, who is currently facing a sexual harassment lawsuit by her former dancers, has now gathered some support as her tour staffers have brushed off the claims made by the rapper's former dancers.

Lizzo's tour staffers claim that the singer promoted a positive environment and did not force anyone to attend indecent shows.

According to TMZ, the new legal docs obtained by the publication reveal 18 independent tour staffers dispelling the claims made against the rapper by her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. They have also written declarations pledging their support for Lizzo.

Lizzo's former dancers filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her

Declarations in favour of Lizzo

One of the 18 independent tour staffers, Melissa Locke, claims that she talked to two of the plaintiffs of the lawsuit against Lizzo, Davis and Rodriguez.

She said, "They never said they felt uncomfortable or pressured. They were very enthusiastic about what a great night out they had."

Another dancer on the tour, Kiara Mooring, states that the claim about bearing punishment for not going out with Lizzo makes no sense to her.

She said, "This claim also makes no sense because plenty of the dancers (myself included) did not go to Bananenbar that night, and we still have our job dancing with Lizzo."

Alaini Walker, who stepped in as a dancer on Lizzo's tour after the accusers were out, stated, "I have faced racial discrimination, body shaming, and sexual harassment in this industry, but never while working with Lizzo," adding that there was absolutely no body shaming on tour.

These declarations by the rapper's staffers have been made part of the legal motion filed by Lizzo's attorney in a County Superior Court of Los Angeles seeking the dismissal of claims made against her.