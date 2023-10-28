Niall Horan drops deluxe album 'The Show: The Encore' with dreamy duet

Niall Horan, the former One Direction heartthrob, is about to make the hearts of his fans skip a beat once again.

On November 3, he's set to release "The Show: The Encore," a deluxe edition of his third album, "The Show." The news of this deluxe release has fans buzzing with excitement.

To tease the upcoming album, Horan recently unveiled a mesmerizing duet titled "You Could Start a Cult," featuring the talented Lizzy McAlpine.

This delicate love ballad highlights the two artists' melancholic vocal stylings, weaving a spellbinding narrative of devotion and longing.

McAlpine's enchanting voice delivers heartfelt lyrics, singing, "No mountain that I wouldn't move / Or sea I wouldn't part in two / To wake up by your side is all I wanna do." Together, they harmonize on the chorus, expressing an unwavering commitment to follow each other.

"The Show: The Encore" also boasts a reworked version of the title track featuring the legendary John Legend. Additionally, it includes live recordings from Horan's performances at the Electric Picnic festival and Spotify Studios, along with reimagined renditions of tracks from his Vevo Extended Play session.

This announcement comes in the wake of Horan's plans for "The Show Live on Tour 2024," a tour that will mark his return to headlining shows in over six years.

The tour will take him to some of the biggest venues across Europe, Oceania, and North America. Horan is eagerly anticipating the connection with his fans through his music, emphasizing that the emotional connection between his songs and the audience is what makes his journey worthwhile.

The North American leg of "The Show Live on Tour 2024" is scheduled to commence on May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will see him performing in cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver, and more, concluding on August 3, 2024, in Austin, Texas.



Capitol Records will release "The Show: The Encore" on November 3, promising an enchanting addition to Niall Horan's musical journey. Fans are counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in this dreamy encore of "The Show."