Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Justin Bieber baffles people with unorthodox costume for Halloween

Justin Bieber as put his unusual and laid-back sense of style on display for Halloween

Eloise Wells Morin

Known for his laid-back sense of style, Justin Bieber surprised attendees at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on a Friday night. The 29-year-old singer decided to embrace an unconventional look by attending the event dressed as a scuba diver.

His outfit featured a striking pink and orange Hawaiian-style shirt paired with lilac shorts, and he completed the ensemble with a full snorkel set, complete with white and yellow goggles and oversized scuba flippers.

Just days prior to this, Justin's wife, supermodel Hailey, spoke about the couple's eccentric differences in outfit choices. Hailey attributed this divergence to their varying preparation times. 

According to her, Justin typically gets ready first, leading to his more casual attire compared to her glamorous looks at events.

She emphasized that they don't plan their outfits together, explaining to GQ, "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"

An illustrative instance of their distinct fashion choices occurred when Hailey attended a Rhode launch event in a stunning red Ermanno Scervino minidress, complete with a bag and heels.

In contrast, Justin sported grey tracksuit bottoms and yellow Crocs, showcasing the stark contrast in their wardrobe preferences.

Hailey acknowledged the comments about their dissimilar appearances, stating, "It's so funny because I see so many people talk about this."

“He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling,” said Hailey.

