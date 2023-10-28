Kate Middleton hailed for to axing endless stream of ship-launchings

The Princess of Wales’ work to ‘resolutely’ axe the endless stream of ribbon-cuttings, ship-launchings lauded

The Princess of Wales has just been hailed for the work she’s put in alongside Prince William to ‘resolutely’ axed the endless stream of ribbon-cuttings and ship-launchings that once overtook the Royal Family.

Revelations such as these have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “They have resolutely axed the endless stream of ribbon-cuttings and ship-launchings, of spending their days inaugurating community centres in Yorkshire and drinking weak cups of tea with Midlands mayors draped in their clanking regalia.”

“This has been replaced with them taking much more proactive and engaged positions, creating their own organisations to tackle their particular issues”.

This arrangement is one “that has given birth to the Royal Foundation (co-founded with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex) in 2009, Heads Together in 2016 (also with Harry), William’s Earthshot in 2020 and Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.”