Saturday, October 28, 2023
UN warns of ‘potential for thousands more to die’ in Gaza

"I am raising alarm about possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations," says Turk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk addressing a press briefing in this undated image. — APP
  • UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raises alarm.
  • He warns of "catastrophic consequences" of ground attack.
  • Israel’s army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Saturday that there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die as Israel presses a ground operation in Gaza.

"Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die," he said.

Israel’s army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after a fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, including more than 3,500 children.

The conflict is the fifth and deadliest in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Palestinian territory in 2005.

The latest Israeli strikes against Hamas, the resistance group that has ruled Gaza since 2007, were the most intense since the war broke out. They coincided with ground operations.

