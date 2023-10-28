 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift warns media against Travis Kelce insults?

Taylor Swift slams criticism of her dating history, which is also considered a warning not to target her beau Travis Kelce

Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Taylor Swift is speaking out against the amount of hatred she received on her dating history, giving a strong reply to the public and media alike—which suggested that the Grammy will not brook any criticism on her new beau Travis Kelce.

In the long-worded prologue of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the Everyday crooner said, “The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them.”

The 33-year-old continued, “You see — in the years preceding this, I had become the target of **** shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today.”

Adding, “The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis have been moving towards a serious phase of their budding romance.

A bird chirped to Life & Style, “They’re already making plans for the future." 

The insider noted, “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in.”

“He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!” the tipster tattled.

