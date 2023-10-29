 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Adele interrupts gig to dedicate Matthew Perry THIS song: 'Best comedic actor!'

Adele honoured Matthew Perry at her show in Las Vegas after she found out about his death while performing on stage.

The Rolling in the Deep singer was performing live at Caesars Palace's Colosseum, when it was reported that the 54-year-old actor died in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

Adele, who was dressed as Morticia Adams for the Halloween weekend performance, interrupted her gig and paid a tribute to Matthew by calling him “the best comedic character of all time.”

“It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don't know. This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life,” she told the crowd.

The 35-year-old singer added that she will remember his Chandler Bing character for the rest of her life.

She then dedicated her song When We Were Young to the late actor and reflected on her own alcohol addiction before quitting this year.

Adele also talked about Matthew’s addiction and went on to praise him for “being so transparent” about his battle, “He was incredibly brave,” she concluded.

