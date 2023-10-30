 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Scarlett Johansson enters skincare business

Scarlett Johansson is the new entry in the skincare market. With The Outset brand, the Marvel actor eyed to stand out in a thick competition where previously her fellow stars have been comfortably entrenched.

In a chat with GQ, the Black Widow actress opened up about her beauty brand, which is set to face stiff competition with skincare lines of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Jada Pinkett Smith, Pharrell Williams, David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Halsey.

However, the Oscar-nominated star is unfazed. As the 38-year-old argued the potential of her brand, “We have a great return customer rate, and we have seen people's acne and eczema clearing.”

She continued, “The results are amazing. Honestly, try the three-step routine for ten days, and you'll come back to me and say, ‘Scarlett, you know what, you were right.’

Earlier, Scarlett promoted her new brand with her husband Colin Jost, and that turned out to be one major laughing blooper as a behind the scene clip showed.

@theoutset Replying to @nathan Blooper reel ???? For the record, we save the face washing in the office for our special guests! ⁣ ⁣ Watch the full video on our page + shop our new holiday gifts sets exclusively at theoutset.com!⁣ ⁣ #theoutset #colinjost #scarlettjohansson #spafacial #blooperreel #behindthescenes #bts ♬ original sound - The Outset


