Monday, October 30, 2023
Francis Lawrence spills on unexpected moment in 'Hunger Games' prequel

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes recently released the first trailer has made fans of the movie series go wild as it showed Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baired humorously replicates the same curtsy made famous by Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games.

The movie director, Francis Lawrence, recently opened up about the directional techniques to captivate the audiences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie director appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and revealed that he improvised Lucy's sassy character during the filming process.

He said, "We were constantly looking for something that would excite the fans. So, I made this up on the day and had Rachel do it."

Francis continued, "The improvisation seemed really cool to me because I thought that if she does it, then Katniss could have heard generations later about this kind of rebellious, irreverent act of this woman."

According to the Catching Fire director, it really seemed fun to give different sorts of meanings to Katniss's actions.

The Hunger Games prequel follows the story of the relationship between Lucy and Coriolanus Snow.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to hit the big screen on November 4, 2023. 

