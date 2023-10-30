Matthew Perry's assistant called an 'unrelated woman' after contacting the first responders and his family to the scene

Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead

Matthew Perry's assistant called an "unrelated woman" after contacting the first responders and his family to the scene.

The 54-year-old actor’s personal aide, who was out to run errands, found him unresponsive in his LA’s home jacuzzi on Saturday evening.

She called the emergency services at 4:07 pm that the star had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in the hot tub.

TMZ reported that after alerting the officers, the assistant called Matthew’s father, mother and one of his siblings, but the fourth call she made was to "a mystery woman" who isn’t related to him.

The 54-year-old actor lived alone but was previously engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2020, however, the pair broke up seven months later.

Matthew, who also dated Means Girls star Lizzy Caplan and Julia Roberts in his prime days, explained that his addiction never let him commit to “wonderful women.”

“It’d annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs which will kill me. That's why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path," he shared.