 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead

Matthew Perry's assistant called an 'unrelated woman' after contacting the first responders and his family to the scene

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

Matthew Perrys assistant makes mysterious call after finding him dead
Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead

Matthew Perry's assistant called an "unrelated woman" after contacting the first responders and his family to the scene.

The 54-year-old actor’s personal aide, who was out to run errands, found him unresponsive in his LA’s home jacuzzi on Saturday evening. 

She called the emergency services at 4:07 pm that the star had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in the hot tub.

TMZ reported that after alerting the officers, the assistant called Matthew’s father, mother and one of his siblings, but the fourth call she made was to "a mystery woman" who isn’t related to him.

The 54-year-old actor lived alone but was previously engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2020, however, the pair broke up seven months later.

Matthew, who also dated Means Girls star Lizzy Caplan and Julia Roberts in his prime days, explained that his addiction never let him commit to “wonderful women.”

“It’d annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs which will kill me. That's why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path," he shared.

More From Entertainment:

Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over

Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over
Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt
Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the Internet nuts

Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the Internet nuts

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death
Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style

Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style
Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints

Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's post-Halloween meal interrupted for selfie request video

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's post-Halloween meal interrupted for selfie request
Francis Lawrence spills on unexpected moment in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Francis Lawrence spills on unexpected moment in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?
Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why

Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why
Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?

Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more