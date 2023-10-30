Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Christmas plans?

File Footage

Prince Harry has not spent Christmas with his estranged father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William, since stepping down as senior working royal.



However, it is being speculated that the Duke of Sussex desperately wants to be with his family this holiday season, but his wife, Meghan Markle, is unwilling to go.

Speaking on how the situation might be causing issues between the California-based Royal couple, relationship analyst Louella Alderson shared her take on the matter.

She told the Daily Mirror, "It's understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans."

"They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it's possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Harry is house hunting in UK so he could travel to his home country whenever he wants to.

But again, Meghan is against his decision as she does not see a need for them to have a home outside of America.

Another royal expert and historian, Dr Tessa Dunlop, claimed that King Charles would not be able to meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Liliebt, this Christmas.