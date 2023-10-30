 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Christmas plans?

Prince Harry reportedly wants to spend Christmas with King Charles, Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 30, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has not spent Christmas with his estranged father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William, since stepping down as senior working royal.

However, it is being speculated that the Duke of Sussex desperately wants to be with his family this holiday season, but his wife, Meghan Markle, is unwilling to go.

Speaking on how the situation might be causing issues between the California-based Royal couple, relationship analyst Louella Alderson shared her take on the matter.

She told the Daily Mirror, "It's understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans."

"They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it's possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Harry is house hunting in UK so he could travel to his home country whenever he wants to.

But again, Meghan is against his decision as she does not see a need for them to have a home outside of America.

Another royal expert and historian, Dr Tessa Dunlop, claimed that King Charles would not be able to meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Liliebt, this Christmas. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber grieve the loss of IMG alum Ivan Bart

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber grieve the loss of IMG alum Ivan Bart
Adele shares inner desire after bumping into her doctor

Adele shares inner desire after bumping into her doctor
Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?

Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?
Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far' video

Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far'
Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage faces huge threat video

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage faces huge threat
Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead

Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead
Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over

Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over
Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt
Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the internet nuts

Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the internet nuts

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death
Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style

Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style