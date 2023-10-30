 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham to meet King Charles for charity project

David Beckham is being considered for a new role by King Charles

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

David Beckham is being considered for a new role by King Charles
David Beckham is being considered for a new role by King Charles 

After cutting ties with Prince Harry, David Beckham has accepted an invitation from the King to attend a dinner.

The purpose of the dinner is to discuss the potential of Beckham becoming an ambassador for The Prince's Foundation, a charity established by the King to empower young individuals with skills.

The meeting between the football legend and King Charles may take place at Dumfries House, the Foundation's headquarters in east Ayrshire, Scotland.

Sources suggest that the purpose of the meeting is for the King to assess Beckham's suitability and identify potential areas of collaboration.

Beckham previously served as a representative for the Invictus Games, a sports competition for injured servicemen and women initiated by Prince Harry in 2014.

However, Beckham distanced himself from the Duke of Sussex when he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, moved to the United States and stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Sources close to Beckham have mentioned his aspiration for an honor like a knighthood, per the Sun.

In 2003, he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his contributions to football, while his wife Victoria was similarly honored for her achievements in fashion in 2017.

Beckham's chances of being knighted were previously hindered due to his involvement in the Ingenious films scandal, which involved a group of individuals, including his former teammate Wayne Rooney, who were unable to overturn a £700 million tax bill in 2017.

