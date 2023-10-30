The Duchess of Sussex letting the mask slip as ‘real intention’ behind Prince Harry marriage exposed

Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has allegedly exposed her real reasons for ever marrying Prince Harry in the first place by letting her mask slip, experts warn.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She broke everything down during an appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast.

The converastion began once Ms Schofield said, “It is not a logical next step.”

Because “if anything, I think it reveals so much more about her initial intentions before marrying Harry.”

“Why would you even want to do that after marrying into the royal family?” she even went as far as to pose the question, in the middle of her piece.

After all, “Your duty is to your work as a duchess, to be alongside your husband doing charity work.”

With all that, “why are you trying to get into government?” she also asked because “that doesn’t make sense as a duchess.”

At the end of the day, “It just tells you that her political ambition was always there. You don’t just one day say, ‘I’m going to be a senator’.”