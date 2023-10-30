Taylor Swift is over the moon following her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift finally meets her Mr. Perfect in Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance is seemingly moving towards a serious phase as the pair reportedly mulled towards settling down together.



Sharing the details, an insider told the Life & Style that the Chiefs' player wanted to keep the 33-year-old close to him.

"Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they've talked about both wanting to have a steady home base," the source added.

As far as the home base is concerned, the NFL's tight end recently bought a plushy mansion with six bedrooms and equal bathrooms and a mini golf course, including others in Kansas City, which they both toured.

"They toured houses together before he bought it," a tipster tattled.

Describing the Grammy winner's fondness for the 33-year-old, the bird chirped, "Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other."

Adding, "Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It's all getting very serious, very fast, but they're enjoying every second!"