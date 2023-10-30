Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Matthew Perry's death: Update on cause of death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said after Matthew Perry's autopsy has been completed results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to come through.



An online record has the status of Perry's cause of death currently listed as "deferred" since it's "pending additional investigation."



Word of Perry's death emerged late on Saturday in a flurry of news media reports, followed by statements from NBC, the broadcast network that aired "Friends" for 10 years, and Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show.



Asked about the circumstances of Perry's death, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Captain Erik Scott, replied, without referring to Perry by name, that firefighters called to an address in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi."

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," Scott wrote to Reuters by text, adding that a quick medical assessment at the scene revealed "the man was deceased" before emergency personnel arrived.