‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker drops BOMBSHELLS about Netflix, Shondaland

‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker alleges insensitive treatment by Netflix and Shondaland

Following her hospitalization after filming the Netflix’s hit historical fiction-romance Bridgerton, Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson in the show, has criticized Netflix for allegedly failing to reach out to her.

The 26-year-old actress has been vocal about her struggles with mental health in the past.

In an interview on the LOAF Podcast, Ruby revealed that she experienced two psychotic breaks, one shortly after wrapping up the first season of the period drama in 2019 and another in 2022.

According to her, Netflix provided no support or aftercare during her challenging journey to fame.

She expressed disappointment that despite her hospitalization occurring just a week after filming, there was no acknowledgment or outreach from Netflix or Shondaland, the production company behind the show.

“When I went into hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season one it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out.”

Ruby described the tormenting environment she faced during filming, as her character was portrayed as isolated and under distressing circumstances.

“During filming I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances,” she said.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I'm ok or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody,” claimed Ruby.