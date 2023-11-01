Matthew Perry's death gets LAPD Robbery Homicide Division's attention: Inside scoop

Matthew Perry's death gets LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division Attention: Inside scoop

The unexpected passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry has raised concerns, with the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) stepping in to investigate his death.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the iconic television series Friends, was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades residence on a Saturday evening.

He had spent the day playing pickleball at the Riviera Country Club. Initial reports revealed no evidence of foul play, leaving many puzzled by the involvement of the Robbery Homicide Division.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of Perry's residence but did not uncover any illicit drugs. The actor had been candid about his past struggles with substance abuse.

The official cause of his death is yet to be determined, with toxicology results expected to take at least six weeks. The LAPD emphasized that the autopsy results will determine the official cause of death, and RHD will assume the lead if any suspicious circumstances arise.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Robbery Homicide Division has assumed control of the investigation to ensure that there are no nefarious circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's passing.

While foul play is not currently suspected, the involvement of the RHD is considered standard procedure. This is customary for high-profile cases, as the RHD possesses the experience and resources required to conduct thorough and comprehensive inquiries.

Notably, they were involved in the investigation of Michael Jackson's death, which was ultimately ruled a homicide.

As the investigation into Matthew Perry's untimely death continues, the LAPD, along with fans and the entertainment industry, awaits the findings of the coroner's office to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the passing of a beloved actor.