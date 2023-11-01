Lana Del Rey meets 'Waffle House' doppelgänger while crashing L.A Halloween bash

Lana Del Rey, the 38-year-old artist, known for her distinctive style and iconic music, joined in on the Halloween festivities and even had a delightful encounter with one of her dedicated fans.



Fans in Los Angeles got an unexpected treat this Halloween weekend as the songstress herself made a surprise appearance at a Halloween party in the city.



During the event, Lana Del Rey ran into a fan who had gone the extra mile to dress up as the singer during her viral photoshoot at a Waffle House. The fan in question, makeup artist Sandy Ganzer, took to Instagram to share the delightful moment.

In a series of photos posted in a carousel on Monday, Ganzer showcased her impeccable costume, complete with Lana's signature eyeliner and a "Lana" Waffle House nametag.

Ganzer also posted a reference photo from Lana Del Rey's shift at the Waffle House for comparison, highlighting the attention to detail in her costume.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she humorously detailed the components of her costume, including a Waffle House employee shirt, a Pepsi bottle, and a fun straw. The icing on the cake was Lana Del Rey's presence at the party, making the entire experience, as Ganzer described, "Priceless."

This unexpected encounter was reminiscent of the viral moment from earlier this year when fan-captured photos and footage surfaced of Lana Del Rey working as a waitress in an Alabama Waffle House.

Lana Del Rey has been making headlines in 2023, following the release of her ninth studio album in March. The album received critical acclaim, and she embarked on a successful summer tour, headlining festivals, performing one-off shows, and completing a 10-date mini tour of mid-sized cities, primarily in the South.