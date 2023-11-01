 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sophie Turner replaces Joe Jonas with English lord

Amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was seen getting cosy with an English aristocrat on the streets of Paris

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Sophie Turner was seen getting cosy with an English aristocrat amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas.

According to the UK Sun, the 27-year-old actress was seen packing on PDA with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson who is Sussex county's 4th Viscount Cowdray's successor.

Eyewitnesses claim that the two were "chatting and laughing a lot" at Gare du Nord railway station, Paris in broad daylight.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss," the tipster said.

In a purported picture where their faces are not visible, the publication shared the snap which shows them packing on PDA.

Wearing a red baseball cap, Sophie had her blonde hair tied in a braid and concealed her face with black sunglasses as she sported a black coat.

Perry complimented her wearing a black pea coat and a brown scarf with gray jeans and Adidas sneakers as he also donned sunglasses.

The racy picture comes after Joe and Sophie decided to end their four-year marriage. They’ve settled their messy divorce for now amid a temporary custody agreement for their daughters Willa and Delphine.

Around the same time, Perry also separated from King Charles III’s goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

