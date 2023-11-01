 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Melanie Walker

Tyler Christopher's General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard revealed the reason behind his death in an Instagram post

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50

General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50.

His co-star Maurice Benard announced the news on Instagram as he wrote, “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment.”

The GH alum continued, “He was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

The 60 year-old actor defined the late actor as a sweet soul and wonderful friend to “all of those who knew him.”

Tyler portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the medical soap opera for which he won the Daytime Emmy for his performance in 2016, and even earned four nominations. 

The 50-year-old actor also starred as Stefan DiMera in Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019 for which he bagged a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Christopher was born on November 11, 1972, and was married to Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

He later tied the knot with former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008, but later separated in 2021 and now shares two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher, with her.

