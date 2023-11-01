Cash-strapped North Korea shuts down scores of embassies worldwide

Reports suggest that nearly a quarter of North Korea's global diplomatic missions could be affected

The North Korean flag flutters at the North Korea consular office in Dandong, Liaoning Province, China April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021.—Reuters

North Korea has initiated the closure of approximately a dozen embassies across the world, including those in Spain, Hong Kong, and various African countries.

Reports and analysts suggest that nearly a quarter of North Korea's global diplomatic missions could be affected.

The move is seen as a result of the economic challenges faced by the isolated nation due to international sanctions. South Korea's unification ministry commented on North Korea's embassy closures, indicating that these actions reflect the nation's struggle to generate income abroad.

North Korean state media, KCNA, reported that the country's ambassadors recently conducted "farewell" visits to leaders in Angola and Uganda. Local media in these African countries confirmed the shutdown of North Korean embassies.

Both Angola and Uganda have maintained friendly relations with North Korea since the 1970s, engaging in military cooperation and projects that provide foreign currency, such as statue-building initiatives.

The closure of embassies could signal a significant shift in North Korea's foreign policy, with potential consequences for diplomatic engagement, humanitarian efforts within the country, and the ability to generate revenue through illicit means, according to Chad O'Carroll, the founder of NK Pro, a North Korea-focused website.

Challenges such as international sanctions, a trend of North Korea's disengagement on the global stage, and the probable economic weakening of the nation likely contribute to the closure of over a dozen diplomatic missions.

The South Korean unification ministry, responsible for inter-Korean affairs, stated that this withdrawal is a result of the impact of international sanctions, which aim to cut off funding for North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The ministry explained, "They appear to be withdrawing as their foreign currency earning business has stumbled due to the international community's strengthening of sanctions, making it difficult to maintain the embassies any longer."

This action reflects North Korea's challenging economic situation, preventing the maintenance of even minimal diplomatic relations with traditionally friendly nations.

As per the ministry, North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, but had 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including three consulates and three representative offices, until the recent closures in Angola and Uganda. Furthermore, North Korea is expected to close its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs for the neighbouring country.

Notably, the North Korean embassy in Madrid had previously garnered attention when a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a break-in in 2019. During this incident, embassy staff were restrained, and computers and other devices were stolen.

Pyongyang condemned it as a "grave breach of sovereignty and a terrorist attack," blaming the United States for insufficiently investigating the group and refusing to extradite its leader.