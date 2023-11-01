Prince Harry is fated to have a ‘bummer’ of a week

Prince William’s plans following Halloween has many suspecting Prince Harry is in for a second-rate Holiday

File Footage

Experts suspect Prince Harry is in line to face a bummer of a week given Prince William’s plans afterwards.



Revelations like this have been presented by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

in this piece the conversation arose once Ms Elser started to hypothesize what the Halloween season will look like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who “stare down what I think we can officially term, a bummer of a week.”

While the expert is open to the idea of being wrong, she does note, “the way things currently stand, Harry and Meghan are facing a rat-a-tat-tat of high-stakes and high-emotions thanks to events entirely beyond their control.”

One example of this would easily be Prince William’s upcoming visit to Singapore, for the $96 million Earthshot Prize.

In it Ms Elser said, “No one needs a crystal ball to predict the adulatory column inches the event will attract or the torrent of high-sheen Instagram videos that the Kensington Palace social media team will be pumping out to sell prince as a top flight global statesman with all the urgency of a home shopping host trying to make quota.”

“My point is, prepare for a Willy The Warrior onslaught,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.