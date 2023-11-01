 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle widen divides and destroy bonds

The Duke of Sussex is being held accountable for helping his wife worsen relations

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Prince Harry has just been put on blast, alongside his wife Meghan Markle for trying to widen the divide with the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond issued these claims and admissions about the duo.

She broke everything down in one of her most candid chats with OK magazine.

During the course of this chat, Ms Bond spoke at length about the couple’s rift with King Charles and said that the only thing that’s “certain” about all of this is the total lack of effort.

She started by telling the outlet, “Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap.”

Ms Bond also added, “Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit [Princess] Eugenie in Portugal.”

So “While they’ve voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions … might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the royal family,” she also said before signing off.

