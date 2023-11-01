Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber sport cute cat costumes on Halloween - see pics

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber had a Halloween outing with Austin Butler and Rande Gerber

On Halloween, Cindy Crawford and her family celebrated in style, attending both the annual Casamigos blowout bash and a more intimate al fresco gathering.

At the smaller gathering, Cindy, her husband Rande Gerber, their daughter Kaia Gerber, and Kaia's boyfriend Austin Butler enjoyed drinks from Rande's tequila brand, Casamigos, at an outdoor bar.

Rande went all out with his costume, wearing an optical illusion outfit that made it appear as if he, dressed as a baby, was being carried by an old woman.

Cindy and Kaia both wore all-black ensembles, with fluffy pink cat ears and whiskers face paint as a subtle nod to the Halloween theme. Kaia's pet dog, Milo, joined in the fun by dressing up in a shark costume and being cradled by Austin.

Earlier in the weekend, the family attended the annual Casamigos Halloween party, which boasted a star-studded guest list. Rande, George Clooney, and Mike Meldman co-founded Casamigos in 2013 and remained involved until 2017 when they sold the brand to Diageo.

Nevertheless, Rande and Cindy continue to be a prominent presence at the Halloween party each year. This time, they stole the show by dressing up as Danny and Sandy, the iconic characters from the musical Grease, portrayed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 film.

Kaia dressed as the 1960s model Edie Sedgwick, while Austin transformed into Edie's mentor, Andy Warhol. The couple, both successful in their respective fields of modeling and acting, turned heads with their stunning costumes.