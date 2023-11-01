Shakeel Masud, Mir Ibrahim Rahman elected as PBA chairman and senior vice-chairman

Duo elected to represent prestigious body after its Karachi meeting

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) logo. — website/d.pba.org.pk

Dawn News' Shakeel Masud and Geo TV's Mir Ibrahim Rahman on Wednesday were elected as Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Chairman and Senior Vice-Chairman, respectively.

The duo, along with others were elected to represent the prestigious association in its Karachi meeting attended by both television and radio members.

Meanwhile, the session elected Aaj TV's Ahmad A Zuberi as Vice Chairman, Dunya TV's Mian Amer Mahmood as Secretary General, KTN's Athar Kazi as Joint Secretary and Mehran TV's Ghulam Nabi Morai was elected as Finance Secretary of the PBA.

The forum also elected Morai and Roze TV's Sardar Khan Niazi and Neo TV's Chaudhry Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as directors of the PBA board.

Furthermore, five members from the radio, including Shahid Jamal from FM106.2, Mirza Mohammad Naeem of Radio Awaz, Naz Afreen S Lakhani of FM87, Sara Tahir Khan of FM91 and Sher Asfandyar Khan of FM107, were also elected as PBA directors.