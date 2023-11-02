 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK

Prince Harry has seemingly lost his identity after quitting the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is looking over his wife, Meghan Markle, to make new friends in the US.

Royal author Phil Dampier believes Harry is much more lonely right now and is emotionally relying on Meghan Markle to survive.

He notes: “I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I'm sure that takes its toll."

Phil then added that Harry is "is dependent on Meghan for his social life".

Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family in 2020 to live a separate life for themselves in California. The couple now resides in Los Angeles alongside their children, Archie and Lilibet.

