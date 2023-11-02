Sandra Bullock delights fans as she steps out in Los Angeles three months after Bryan Randall's death

Sandra Bullock appears in good spirits months after Bryan Randall tragic demise

Sandra Bullock was captured with a bright smile on her face almost three months after she suffered the tragic loss of losing her partner Bryan Randall to ALS.



The Blind Side star looked happy as she stepped out in Los Angeles, second time since Randall’s demise, donning a gorgeous black faux fur coat.

The Hollywood star, who is on a break from acting, visited a local beauty spot, according to Daily Mail, which also published the actor’s images.

She oozed charm in her coat which she paired with leggings and a pair of oversized yet chic shades with some dull gold jewelry.

Fans of the actor were happy to see Bullock smiling as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their delight.

"Oh i’m so so happy to see Sandra Bullock smile!!" one commented.



Bullock lost her partner, whom she dated for almost eight years, to ALS on August 5. Following his death, it was revealed that he was secretly battling the disease for the last three years.

In a statement, the family revealed, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

It was also reported that Bullock's decision to prioritize her family life and take a break from acting was made to support and care for her ailing partner.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether the actor will make her return to Hollywood anytime soon.