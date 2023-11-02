Taylor Swift recently released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is the fourth re-recorded album she's sold in 2023 but one of them made a record-breaking debut

Taylor Swift's THIS re-recorded album sold 1 million copies in a heartbeat

Taylor Swift’s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has already become the top-selling record of 2023 in less than a week.

The 33-year-old singer released her fourth re-recording of her early records on October 27, and sold more than one million copies in the U.S since then, according to Billboard.

The renewed version of 1989 also surpassed another one of her 2023 albums Midnights, which sold more than 778,000 units in 2023 till October 26.

Calling it her “most FAVORITE re-record,” 1989 (Taylor's Version) has now sold at least a million copies in a single week.

Taylor also released the third top-selling album with a re-recorded version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and sold 742,000 copies of it since July.

The new re-recording has the biggest sales week for any album since the debut of Swift’s Midnights, with 1.14 million sold in the week ending October 27, 2022.



The album also owned 2023's biggest sales week, defeating the opening numbers of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which launched with 507,000 sold in the week ending July 13.