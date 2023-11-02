Fans have started flooding Netflix Virgin River’s with a series of requests for story lines amid plans for season 6

Netflix’s Virgin River scriptwriters bashed over season 6

There are a number of things fans want Netflix’s Virgin River’s scriptwriters to prioritize in planning season 6 of the hit show.

The requests have been shared in the writers’ comment section, and shows many fans requesting a number of storylines to be ‘revisited’.

From Brie and Brady’s relationship to Mel and Jack’s baby, it seems fans have a lot of requirements after the “disappointment" that was season 5.

The conversation first arose once one commenter wrote, “I want Brie and Brady back together and Mel and Jack to have a baby.”

Others also showcased their disappointment with the storyline and referenced how “I didn’t agree with some of the storytelling… like Brie breaking up with Brady even after knowing the truth and Preacher’s romance with a totally new character with whom we have zero connection.”

Others utterly bashed the writing team and said, “Maybe you can get back to writing the VR Series that we loved.”

