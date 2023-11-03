Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

The Duke of Sussex has just been branded a walking and talking ‘snooze fest’

Accusations like this against the Spare of the British monarchy have been brought to light by royal commentator and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She weighed in on everything during her candid interview with Sky News Australia.

While starting off the converastion she drew conclusions between the old and the new Duke of Sussex.

In Ms Krakue’s eyes, “Prince Harry, as a member of the royal family when he was an active working member, was quite an interesting character.”

Back in the day, “he had all these stories; the royal family actually humanized him.”

At one point in his life “He was the fun-loving ginger guy that everyone loved to be around.”

But ever “since he has been married, he has been a complete bore, a complete misery, snooze-fest even” Ms Krakue also went as far as to admit before signing off.





