Matt LeBlanc appears somber in public appearance after loss of Friends co-star

Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey Tribbiani on the iconic Friends series alongside the late actor Matthew Perry, has recently been spotted for the first time in public since Matthew's untimely death at the of 54.



LeBlanc's first public sighting since Matthew's death

LeBlanc was spotted in Sherman Oaks, CA on Thursday afternoon driving his Mercedes-Benz SUV, marking the first time he appeared in public after his Friends co-star's death. A sense of sadness was evident in the actor's appearance.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old actor was wearing dark sunglasses and a baseball cap, and there was a downcast expression on LeBlanc's face.

Friends cast's joint statement

Earlier, the Friends cast released a joint statement expressing their sadness over the death of whom they referred to as brother.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt; 's joint statement read, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his home on Friday after having a two-hour pickleball session. The actor's official cause of death has not yet been determined, and TMZ, relying on their sources, claims that there was no foul play involved in the beloved actor's death.