Kate Middleton wins hearts yet again with viral video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has won the hearts of the royal fans yet again as she and her husband Prince William arrived in Scotland on Thursday.



The future king and queen made the trip to learn more about how the local groups support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities and kicked off with Outfit Moray in Burghead.

During her activities, Kate Middleton comforted a young boy after he fell off his bike at Outfit Moray in Scotland.

The Princess received praises after the act of kindness after video went viral on social media.

A royal fan shared the video of Kate on X, formerly Twitter, with caption “Princess Kate comforts a young boy after he fell off his bike.”

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Princess Catherine is a genuine soul. There is absolutely nothing pretentious or fake about this woman. Love her.”

Another said “What a wonderful person she is.”

“She is so very kind and caring. Her motherly instinct coming out. Her children are so lucky to have such wonderful parents,” said the third admirer.



