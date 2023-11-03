 
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Joe Alwyn was ‘embarrassed’ of Taylor Swift romance, claims expert

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for six years before parting ways earlier this year

File Footage

Joe Alwyn seemed to have been “embarrassed” of his relationship with popstar Taylor Swift that is why he kept their romance low-key, claimed expert.

While speaking with The Sun, a psychologist compared the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s romance with Alwyn to that of her current relationship with NFL hero Travis Kelce.

Jo Hemmings pointed out how Kelce is “happy” to flaunt his relationship with Swift while the Stars at Noon actor seemed “embarrassed of it.”

"Joe seemed to rush Taylor in and out of events,” she told the publication. “It was almost as if he was embarrassed to be with her.”

"Travis is only too happy to showcase Taylor,” Hemmings said. "Now she has her first real taste of freedom in a long time and with a boyfriend who is much more secure in himself.

The psychologist went on to said that Swift seems to be “making up for lost time” when Alwyn did not let her act on her heart’s desire, noting that “this is good for her.”

"This is genuine and she is showing mature authenticity,” Hemmings said of Swift’s outings with Kelce. "At the end of the day, Taylor and Travis have nothing to hide.

"This is all healthy and good for her,” she added of their relationship. 

