Esra Bilgic played the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic announces release of her new film

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has announced the release of her new film Atatürk.



Taking to Instagram, Esra Bilgic shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film and announced that the movie has been released in theaters today.

She further said the film will be released in cinemas on January 5, 2024.

Esra wrote in Turkish which translates as “ATATÜRK 1881-1919”

“ATATURK 1. full movie in theaters now!”

She added “ATATURK - 2. movie: will be released in all cinemas and 30 countries in Turkey on January 5, 2024)”

Fans and friends have showered love on Esra’s post after she shared the news.



Over the release of the film, the official Instagram handle of Ataturk movie shared the poster of it, saying: “The moment we've been waiting for is here!.”

Esra Bilgic rose to fame with her stellar performance in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

