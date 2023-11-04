'Deadpool 3' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is set to hit the big screen on May 3, 2024

Shawn Levy spills beans on Star Wars-inspired scene in 'Deadpool 3'

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently spilled tea on the inspiration behind the superhero threequel. He revealed that a key scene in the movie was inspired by Star Wars.

Levy reflected on the significance of the authentic, communal event that captivates and influences the audiences while watching a blockbuster movie in a packed theatre.

He specifically mentioned a scene of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader interacting in 1983's Return of the Jeri that influenced him.

Star Wars scene that inspired Shawn Levy

According to Entertainment Weekly, Levy wrote an essay for Esquire in which he detailed the scene after which there was pin-drop silence in the theatre.

He wrote, "I vividly remember the scene in which Luke is hiding from Vader in the Emperor's room, and Vader gives the speech that ends with 'If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps your sister will'."

He adds that almost 40 seconds of silence followed by the spectacle of emotions still wonders him.



Though he didn't exactly mention what scene of Deadpool 3 was inspired by the Star Wars scene, but assured that eagle-eyed fans would be able to spot the shot in the superhero threequel.

Deadpool 3 release date

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as Merc along with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, is set to hit the big screen on May 3, 2024.