Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

‘The Last of Us’ announces rare update for season 2

A rare update has just been offered in regards to the filming for ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us has finally been awarded a massive update, in regards to its filming for season 2.

News of season 2 has been shared HBO and according to their plans, the series intends on kicking of production sometime in early 2024.

This update has come after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike was announced.

News of the series renewal itself was originally shared back in January 27th, 2023, just two weeks after its premiere.

Previously, one of the actors, Bella Ramsey also spoke out about the renewal news and told ET, “It still feels surreal to me that it's going to go again.”

Photo: Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Because “I don't want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season.”

During the course of her interview she even branded season 1 “the best year of my life”.

The actor also went as far as to gush over the reactions of hard core gamers and added, “I love gamers' reactions to the show,.”

“That's the thing that feels the most validating, is when gamers who are so invested in the game say, 'This is so good and it lives up to all my expectations.' That is the reaction that feels really, really cool.”

Photo: ‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Craig Mazin
How Far Along ‘The Last of Us’ in Production?

According to the show’s co-creator Craig Mazin his team “got pretty far actually” before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced its strike.

In one of his interviews with Deadline he said, “We know what the whole season is, and I was actually able to get to write and submit the first episode right before the deadline hit.”

“So now I’m just walking around kind of brain-writing, I guess, which I don’t think is scabbing.”

Before concluding the co-creator also admitted, “I take walks and I think through the scenes because when the bell rings and this is over because the companies have finally come to their senses, I'm going to have to basically shoot myself out of a cannon because we really want to try and get this show on the air when it’s supposed to be on the air.”

